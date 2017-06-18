Six of top-10 cos lose Rs 34,183 cr in m-cap; TCS hit hard

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued Indian companies declined by Rs 34,182.73 crore last week, with IT major TCS taking the steepest hit.

From the top-10 list, TCS, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC and SBI made gains aggregating to Rs 30,203.08 crore.

The m-cap of TCS slumped by Rs 22,226.42 crore to Rs 4,72,400.25 crore, taking the biggest knock among the top-10 entities.

Maruti Suzuki Indias valuation tumbled by Rs 5,576.4 crore to Rs 2,19,503.45 crore while that of ONGC tanked Rs 2,951.64 crore to Rs 2,14,122.53 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys declined by Rs 1,872.01 crore to Rs 2,16,027.65 crore while that of HUL dipped Rs 789.75 crore to Rs 2,36,262.13 crore.

The valuation of HDFC fell by Rs 766.51 crore to Rs 2,60,661.37 crore.

On the other hand, the m-cap of RIL surged Rs 17,021.26 crore to reach Rs 4,51,250.35 crore.

SBIs valuation zoomed Rs 12,777.78 crore to Rs 2,46,747.16 crore and that of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 282.57 crore to Rs 4,28,478.90 crore.

ITC added Rs 121.47 crore to its m-cap to Rs 3,72,074.34 crore.

In the m-cap ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC.

Both key indices Sensex and Nifty registered their second straight weekly fall by losing 205.66 points, or 0.65 per cent, and 80.20 points, or 0.82 per cent, respectively.

