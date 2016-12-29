Snapdeal partners with Reliance Jio to provide home delivery of SIM card

E-commerce firm Snapdeal has tied up with Reliance Jio to provide home delivery of SIM cards as part of the telecom's Happy New Year Offer.

Earlier, Reliance Jio's Welcome Offer included free 4G data, voice calls, SMSes, and subscription to Jio apps up till December 31 which is now extended to March 31st.

To avail this offer, the customer needs to register their contact details and address of delivery on Snapdeal's website.

Snapdeal will then choose their 'premium customers' to whom they will extend this offer.

The chosen customers will get a confirmation SMS with the scheduled delivery time and the promocode.

To get their SIM activated, the customer will have to share their Aadhaar card number and the promocode with the Snapdeal delivery executive to complete the eKYC verification.

Customers also need to own a 4G-enabled smartphone to use the Jio SIM.

However, the Jio SIM home delivery service will be available only in select locations for the time being.

Snapdeal also launched their Cash@Home service earlier this week to beat the cash crunch by delivering Rs 2,000 to customer's doorstep for a nominal fee of Re 1.

Reliance Jio is also running a pilot programme to deliver its SIM cards to customers' homes through an invite-based system.

Under this system, Jio plans to send invites to 'influencers' who will pass on the invites to consumers.

The programme is currently in beta and only being rolled out in select cities.

Reliance is also offering home delivery of Jio SIM cards within 30 minutes as part of the same programme.