Paytm faces service outage due to sudden jump in users

PTI | New Delhi
Users of PayTm took to social media to complain about the about service outage.

 
 

Army to replace its iconic Maruti Gypsy fleet with Tata Safari Storme

The Army reportedly has over 30,000 Gypsy units currently in service and are extensively used in troops and officers transportation.
Good news for consumers! Now, railway stations, malls, airports can't overcharge

Consumer affairs department has sent an advisory to state governments that sell the same commodity at different prices.
6 financial mistakes people in their 20s must strictly avoid

By delaying investments and policies, people in their 20s lose out on many advantages including better premium rates and tax exemptions.
Planning to buy Gold this Dhanteras? Here are the major Indian retailers

India loves gold and during festivities this love grows beyond measure. Especially on Dhanteras, when buying gold is considered auspicious, the demand surges manifold.
Diwali Sale: Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal ready for third round

Flipkart, Amazon India, Snapdeal and even newer players like Tata Cliq will be offering Diwali sales.
Reliance Jio effect: Airtel launches another mega-data plan, now get 10GB for Rs 259

Users who own a new 4G capable smartphone can get 10GB of 4G data at a price of Rs 259.
Japan, India to sign nuclear cooperation deal in November

Snapdeal launches 'Unbox CashFree Sale' with discounts on leading brands

Snapdeal, India's largest online marketplace, brings the perfect antidote to cashless blues, with the exciting Snapdeal Unbox CashFree Sale, on December 5-6.
Go Air offers big discounts, flights starting from Rs 611

Everybody loves a good discount on air tickets, and low-cost carrier Go Air is offering exactly that to mark its 11th anniversary.
India offers to buy 200 foreign combat jets - if they're Made-in-India

Jet Airways Diwali Offer: Fares starting at Rs 921

The diwali bonanza continues as Jet Airways offers a new all-inclusive fare list that starts at Rs 921.
Maruti's Hybrid Baleno spotted in an Indian facility

The Baleno SHVS is a mild-hybrid system that will bring the model in the league of other hybrids offered by Maruti.
India may get Rafale jets sooner: Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said that India may start getting Rafale fighter aircraft from France earlier than the agreed-upon 36 months.
Amazon ties up with Dharma Productions to stream movies online

INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
