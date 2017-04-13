67 per cent jump in corruption complaints; Railways tops: CVC

There has been an increase by 67 per cent in corruption complaints received against various government departments with the Railways topping the list with over 11,000 such plaints, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has said.

The probity watchdog received a total of 49,847 complaints in 2016, as against 29,838 received by it in 2015 -- an increase of about 67 per cent, according to CVC's annual report tabled recently in Parliament.

"The Commission received a considerable number of complaints against public servants working in the state governments and other organisations who do not come under the jurisdiction of the Commission or which are of administrative nature," it said.

The number of complaints received by the CVC in 2015 were 50 per cent less than a total of 62,363 received by it in 2014. The CVC had got 31,432 and 37,039 complaints of alleged corruption during 2013 and 2012 respectively, the report said.

Giving details, the CVC said highest of 11,200 such complaints were against railway employees. Of these 8,852 were disposed and 2,348 were pending. Further, a total of 1,054 complaints against railways employees were pending for more than six months.

There has been a decline in number of complaints received against those under government of National Capital Territory of Delhi as a total of 969 such complaints were received last year as against 5,139 in 2015.

As many as 6,513 complaints of alleged corruption were received against employees under Home Ministry, followed by 6,018 against bank officials and 2,496 against those working with Ministry of Petroleum.

A total of 2,646 such complaints were received against officials working in Income Tax department, 2,514 against those in Urban Development Ministry and 2,393 against employees working under Telecommunication Ministry, it said.

There were 1,746 corruption complaints against employees under Labour Ministry, 1,668 against those in Food and Consumer Affairs department, 1,420 against employees of customs and excise, 1,376 against those in public sector insurance companies and 1,369 against officials of Ministry of Steel, the CVC said.

A total of 759 complaints were against Coal Ministry employees, 724 against officials of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, 689 against those in Defence, 571 against employees working in Health and Family Welfare department and 479 against officials of Shipping Ministry.