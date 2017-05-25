7th Pay Commission: Central government employees may have to wait till June 1 for update on pay hike

Central government employees could know what allowances they will receive before June 1. Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha has assured, according to media reports, that the updates on the reformed allowance structure recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) will be revealed by June 1.

Sinha stated that the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) will go through the review report by Ashok Lavasa-led Committee of Allowances on or before June 1 and will let their findings be known by the same date. Following this, the team of secretaries from various government departments will consolidate the same findings and send them to the Cabinet for approval.

The 7th pay commission had recommended that 52 allowances out of a total of 196 should be abolished completely and 36 allowances should be merged with existing ones instead of being treated with separate identities. The Lavasa Committee was formed to look into these changes regarding allowances and to address the representations sent in by various staff associations and ministries.

Central government employees have been waiting updates on allowances since the Allowance Committee submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on April 27 this year. The recommendations of the 7th pay commission regarding pay and pension have already been put to effect, while allowances are still being paid at older rates.

Around 55 lakh central government employees and even more pensioners have been waiting for almost a month now for word on the changes in allowances suggested by the Lavasa Committee, which had. The staff and pension holders have been banking on increase in allowances to get them a better paycheck after the 7th pay commission led to marginal increase in their salaries or pensions.

Meanwhile, National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (Staff Side) submitted a representation to Cabinet Secretary Sinha. NCJA Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra tabled the suggestions and demands of central government employees regarding allowances under 7th pay commission. The letter he handed over to the Sinha also mentioned demands of intimating the recommendations by Lavasa Committee to NCJCM so the staff body can suggest further improvements.

