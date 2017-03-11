Demonetisation worked in our favour, says Amit Shah

Speaking at a press conference after BJP won a historic 300 plus seats in the key state of Uttar Pradesh, BJP President Amit Shah said the people of this country have stood by the side of the Prime Minister on the issue of demonetisation.

The victory has ushered in a new beginning towards policy of development and an end to caste and religion based politics, BJP President Amit Shah said while speaking to the media.

From the beginning, our party has believed that the country's double digit growth rate can't take place until Uttar Pradesh grows in double digits, Amit Shah said.

Even after banks were nationalized, a lot of people didn't have bank accounts, PM Narendra Modi has made sure people got bank accounts, Shah added.

We will form government in four states (UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa), even in Punjab we got a good vote share.

Keeping suspense on the new chief minister candidate for UP, BJP President Amit Shah said the party will pick a face on the basis of performance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Capt. Amarinder Singh on Congress win in Punjab elections.