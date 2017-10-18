EPFO launches online facility to link UAN with Aadhaar number ahead of Diwali

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new online facility where its members can link their Universal Account Number (UAN) and other relevant details with their respective Aadhaar number. This new facility will help the members to access EPFO services speedily and easily, Ministry of Labour and Employment stated in a statement.

UAN is a 12-digit portable number which acts as an umbrella for multiple member IDs that are alloted to EPF subscribers as they change jobs over the course of their career. EPFO mandatorily requires for its members to link their UAN with respective Aadhaar numbers in order to avail its online services like checking PF account balance, submit PF claims or for withdrawing some money from the PF accounts.

As a part of the Digital India initiative, EPFO also allows its members to automatically transfer their money from the provident fund account with the previous employer to the new account using Composite Declaration Form (F-11). This facility too can be availed by EPF subscribers who have linked their UAN with their Aadhaar number.

How to link UAN with Aadhaar online

The use the online facility to link Aadhaar and UAN, follow these steps:

1. Go to EPFO's website www.epfindia.com

2. Get to 'Online Services' section on the website's homepage

3. Click 'e-KYC Portal' under 'Online Services'

4. Click 'Link UAN Aadhaar' in the page that opens next.

5. Fill in UAN, mobile number linked with UAN in designated fields and click 'Genearate OTP' button

6. Enter the OTP that you receive, followed by your Aadhaar number in designated fields

7. Click Submit

Once through with this, another OTP will be sent to the EPF member's mobile number and e-mail address linked with Aadhaar. After OTP verification, UAN will be linked with Aadhaar if UAN and Aadhaar details match.