H1-B visa rules: Trump tightens the noose on US firms; entry-level Indian techies to bear the brunt

The new administration under President Donald Trump has spelled out certain changes in the H1-B Visa rules that could massively impact Indian techies seeking jobs in the US.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has said that an entry-level computer programmer position could not be called "specialty" , on the basis of which the H1-B visa could be issued. For Indian techies this could mean that those who have just started off their careers and hope to work in the US may struggle to get their visa.

Here are all the top developments related to the H1-B Visa issue: