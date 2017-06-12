Daily price revision of petrol and diesel: Here's how to check the cost

Even as some petrol pump dealers have threatened to go on strike to protest daily price revision of petrol and diesel, state-owned oil behemoth Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has said that it will ensure the best possible prices to customers.

Daily price revision of petrol and diesel prices comes following the success of a pilot implementation in five cities viz Chandigarh, Jamshedpur, Puducherry, Udaipur, and Vishakhapatnam,

This move may help ensure the benefit of even the smallest change in international oil prices is passed down the line to the dealers and end users.

Extensive training of dealers will be held to ensure that customers do not face any pricing misinformation or glitches. More than 26,000 Indian Oil dealers will be given timely information on the effective prices at a pre-designated time - say 20:00 hours for the next day. At a large number of IndianOil's 10,000 automated Fuel Stations, daily price can be automatically updated centrally, besides technology also provides to schedule the price change at 00:00 hours.

At the non-automated petrol pumps, dealers would get the updated price by way of 4 distinct means: customized SMSs, e-Mails, mobile app & web portal for dealers. These means of communication are also available to dealers of automated petrol pumps.

Dealers will ensure price updation at their fuel stations before start of sale, every day. Updated prices will be immediately exhibited at all petrol pumps for information of the public.

How to find out daily prices

For their convenience and assurance, customers would be able to fetch daily updated prices of petrol and diesel at all cities through Indian Oil's mobile app. Alternatively, customers may cross-check the prices applicable in their cities by sending SMS RSP followed by SPACE and DEALER CODE to 9224992249. Dealer Code of each Petrol Pump would be prominently displayed at the petrol pump premises.

