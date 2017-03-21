'Modi-fied' Yogi Adityananth mockingly invokes Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha speech

Making his farewell speech in Lok Sabha after taking over as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the previous governments in the state had failed in doing their job.

He promised to transform Uttar Pradesh into a developed state and fulfil the dream and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi Adityanath also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party scion Akhilesh Yadav in his speech.

"I'm one year younger to Rahul Gandhi and one year older to Akhilesh Yadav, but I came between these two leaders because they have failed the people," Yogi Adityanath said.

Accusing SP government of lacking vision for development, Yogi Adityanath said that the Central government had given Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh, however former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav spent only Rs 78,000 crore.

Yogi Adityanth is five-time MP from Gorakhpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Talking about the law and order crisis in the state, Yogi Aditynath said that in the last five years he never allowed anyone to charge illegally from traders in Gorakhpur. He also claimed that under the SP regime 403 riots took places in the state but there was none in eastern part of the state.

Yogi also hinted that his government was going to shut a lot of things in future. He said: "I invite you all (parliamentarians) to visit the state as there are a lot of things that are going to shut there," he said. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching schemes initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana for women in the country.



