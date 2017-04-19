Delhi Metro's Noida-Kalkaji link to open in June; travel time to come down by 30 minutes

Come June, you may soon be able to travel to Noida directly from South Delhi without worrying about traffic. Delhi Metro's new line from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden is expected to be thrown open to public in June this year.

Currently, passengers have to take the Blue Line to get to Noida and if one is travelling from South Delhi, then they have to change their metro at Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk.

Once operational, the Botanical Garden metro station will provide a connecting link between Blue Line, that connects Noida City Centre with Dwarka Sector 21 and the upcoming Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden corridor.

The new metro line will also help in connecting Noida with south Delhi markets like Nehru Place and Hauz Khas. The Indira Gandhi International airport will also get direct connectivity to the Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden line, once it is fully operational.

"The projected interchange load at Botanical Garden station, as per the Detailed Project Report ,will be around 97,780. At present, nearly 14,000 passengers use the station every day. The station has a total parking area of about 1,420 sq metres, with a capacity to hold about 400 vehicles," HT quoted a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson as saying.

Travelling time between Noida and Gurgaon will come down by anything between 30 and 50 minutes, with interchange facility at Hauz Khas, the spokesperson added.

Noida will also get directly connected with the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport for the first time after the completion of the line. The journey from the Botanical Garden station to the domestic terminal will take about 40 minutes, the spokesperson said.