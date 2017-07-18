Parliament Monsoon Session: Mayawati threatens to resign from Rajya Sabha

The Lok Sabnha was adjourned till noon on the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Opposition party Congress moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the plight of farmers across the country.

Senior Congress leaders had called a meeting yesterday to discuss their strategy for the monsoon session of the parliament.

It is expected that during the ongoing session, the Opposition party will raise a range of issues including, cow vigilantism, unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, and the India-China standoff in Dokalam.

Meanwhile, the first day of the Parliament's monsoon session was adjourned soon after the obituary references were read as respect for dead members of the parliament, and oath was administered to the new ministers.

The first day of the monsoon session also coincided with the Presidential polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who came to cast his vote for the Presidential elections said that he hoped for a contribution from all parties for a constructive discussion over the issues in both the houses.

"This monsoon session is very important in many ways as the country will elect its new President," Modi said after arriving at Parliament to cast his vote in the presidential poll.

Modi added: "GST shows the good that can be achieved when all parties come together and work for the nation. The GST spirit is about growing stronger together. I hope the same GST spirit prevails in the session."

Here are the LIVE updates:



12:28 PM: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow 11 AM.



12:26 PM: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM



11:42 AM: Mayawati: If you do not let me speak I'am resigning. I am talking about Dalit samaj. What's the point of me being here?

11:40 AM: Uttar Pradesh's former CM Mayawati walks the talk on resignation, threatens to quit over not allowing to speak in the House.:

11:32 AM: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid opposition protests over several issues, including farmers' plight and cow slaughter.

