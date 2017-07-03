Petroleum dealers call for country-wide strike on July 12

To protest against the oil marketing companies 'failure' to install 100 per cent automated system at petrol pumps and 'lack of transparency' in the daily dynamic pricing of fuel, the All India Petrol Dealers' Association has announced a country-wide 'no-purchase' protest on July 5.



The Dealers' Association has also called for a nationwide strike petrol pumps on July 12. "We had a stormy three-hour meeting with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on June 29. The OMCs had agreed with us and had assured that price protection needs to be given," AIPDA spokesperson Ali Daruwalla told The Indian Express.

"The OMCs could not give us any specific date for implementation of price protection, for which we all walked out in protest. We were requested by OMCs to wait till 2 pm on June 30 for their reconsideration yet no fruitful result has come out. Hence, we have decided to resort to a no-purchase agitation on July 5 and a no-purchase-no sale agitation on July 12 across the country," Daruwalla added.

West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association has also called for a no-purchase strike on July 5. "Our national body AIPDA has called for a nationwide strike on July 12. Ahead of that, we won't purchase any oil on 5 July as a mark of protest," West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association President Tushar Sen told IANS.

From June 16, the government moved to daily revision of petrol prices. Prior to that, petrol prices were revised every fortnight.

Before implementing the daily revsion plan across the country, Oil marketing companies (OMCs) ran a successful 40-day pilot in five cities - Chandigarh, Jamshedpur, Puducherry, Udaipur, and Visakhapatnam.