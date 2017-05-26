Prabhas-starrer no longer a box office Baahubali, Aamir Khan's Dangal takes lead with record collections of Rs 1558.10 crore globally

Dangal's release in China has helped Aamir Khan to achieve a new milestone. Surpassing the global phenomena of Baaubali: The Conclusion, the sports biopic has become the highest grossing Indian film with record collections of Rs 1558.10 crore.



On the success of the film, Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan has said, "I am very happy because the film is being appreciated in China and across the world".



According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Dangal has made nearly Rs 810 crore in China and Rs 32.34 crore in Taiwan.



Dangal's lifetime collection at the home screens stood at Rs 387.38 crore.



The sports biopic was released on May 5 in Chinese theatres. The movie is a biopic of the former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers-a story which resonated well with the Indian audience.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore.



Meanwhile, Bollywood is already gearing up to break Dangal's record. Aiming at Chinese screens, superstar Salman Khan in his next film, Tubelight, will be romancing Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.



The film will release on June 25 in India. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict, the film, directed by Kabir Khan, carries an anti-war message.





