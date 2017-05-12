Soon, new 'Aadhaar phone' using iris-scan to make transactions

A group of IIT men are building a smartphone operating system that is Aadhaar authenticated which could be a first of its kind that allows users to carry out digital transactions using iris scanning.



The technology, developed by Indus OS makers, is said to be fool-proof and the company expects this new method to boost digital transactions in-line with PM Modi's Digital India initiative.



Makers of Indus OS, the second most popular operating software after Android in India, say that in two to three years every phone in India will become Aadhaar authenticated.



"We have partnered with Delta ID, which is the ID software manufacturer company...We have reached a point where we have built a kind of a hardware capability which is to scan your Iris from your cellphone camera," said Rakesh Deshmukh, Cheif of Indus OS, reported by NDTV.



The makers hope that this new venture will help promote their operating software which has incorporated over 12 regional languages to break the communication barrier in India.