Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 'wedding venue' in Tuscany costs up to Rs 13.5 lakh per night

Will they or won't they? Although that seems to be the question of the hour, stories about Virushka's wedding have kept social media abuzz for a couple of days now. As of now, speculations are running rife with reports of Virat and Anushka's Tuscan wedding pouring in. Anuskha Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport flying to Italy, along with their family and a priest. Virat Kohli, too, was spotted at the Delhi airport. The couple is expected to tie the knot in a couple of days at the heritage hotel, Borgo Finocchieto, in Tuscany.



According to a report in Forbes, Borgo Finocchieto is the second-most expensive holiday rental during Christmas and New Year. The hotel charges Rs 94,83,210 in entirety per week, which translates to Rs 13,54,744 per night. Borgo Finocchieto, is an eight hundred year old village that has been restored by John Phillips, who is also the owner.

The village or borgo is located in the scenic locales of Tuscany, an hour from Florence's airport. The luxurious resort has a 60-ft oval swimming pool, gym, spa, and a tennis court. The borgo has 22 bedrooms and suites.

The borgo has apparently been decorated for the rumoured wedding. A high-security corridor has been put up around the resort to restrict entry-only for guests with invitations. Some reports have said that a wedding planner has been arranging a typical Punjabi wedding and professional bhangra dancers were spotted entering the venue. The wedding will take place in the morning, followed by a party in the evening.

According to reports, Virat Kohli has also arranged for a grand reception in Mumbai on December 26, two days after Sri Lanka's tour of India gets over. Cricketers, Bollywood celebrities and even politicians have been invited for what has been touted as the Wedding of the Year. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar have been invited to the wedding.

The stars started dating in 2014 after they met during a commercial shoot. Although none of them officially confirmed anything, they frequently share posts and pictures on social media with each other. Even now, neither the star nor their spokespeople have confirmed anything about the wedding.

