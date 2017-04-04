Yogi Adityanath fulfills poll promise, waives off farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh, which would benefit around 86 lakh farmers in the state.

The decision was taken at the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed Uttar Pradesh government.

The move will cost around Rs 36,000 crore to the exchequer.

In an unrelated move, the state government decided to impose ban on electronic slaughter houses in the state.

Uttar Pradesh has close to 2.3 crore small and marginal farmers who owe about Rs 62000 crore to banks and cooperatives.

Yogi Adityanath has announced a slew of measures even before his first cabinet meeting after taking over as chief minister on March 19. He has aggressively pushed policies that are an extension of Modi's nationwide agenda, including ban on beef and shut down of illegal slaughter houses.

He has also asked his state ministers declare their incomes and assets as part of a crackdown on corruption. He also ordered the formation of the controversial 'Romeo-squads' to stop eve teasing and sexual harassment. But there have been criticisms of the decision to create 'Rome squads' saying it amounts to moral policing.