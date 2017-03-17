Legacy of 68 years can't be wiped in two years, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday said the legacy of 68 years can't be wiped in two years. Kant was referring to the problems India had created over the decades that stopped the country from providing the business friendly environment to investors. Kant was speaking at the India Today Conclave 2017 in Mumbai.

"We had made India a very difficult place to do business. The legacy of 68 years can't be wiped in two years. For the first time, this government is talking about ease of doing business," Kant said.

"Over the years we have added a lot of paper work, this is the reason why India is not a favourite destination to do business," he further said. Kant also felt the need of labour reforms, he said, "Without labour reforms, development is very difficult."

Speaking on how the contribution of big states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is important, Kant said: "My personal views is that you need to create 10-12 champion states in India. When states improve, India is bound to develop. Unless states like UP and Bihar drastically improve, it will be difficult to get demographic advantage."

Underlining the role of states in India's growth story, Amitabh Kant said, "Certain fundamental changes are taking place in India. There is huge focus on competitive federalism. It is not only limited to ease of doing business."

"There is competition about improving education, health and other sectors. Rankings are being done. Naming and shaming is taking place, which has changed the way states approached their business earlier," Kant added.

Kant also talked about a freight corridor that is expected to be ready by 2018. "With dedicated freight corridor ready by 2018, the time consumption in transporting goods will reduce drastically. In some cases it will come down for 14 days to 14 hours, which will improve the business environment in the country."