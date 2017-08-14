Delhi Metro: DMRC discounts fare up to 50 per cent on Independence Day

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to offer discount on metro fares tomorrow on the occasion of 71st Independence Day of India. This will be first time a discount has been offered by DMRC to mark the national holiday.

The fare fixation committee had proposed to offer discounts on national holidays - Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti. This proposal was approved by the Metro board. DMRC had hiked metro fares recently on May 10, 2017, after keeping them unchanged for eight long years.

Decrease in fares

Discounts up to 50 per cent will be offered across various categories based on distance travelled. Travellers going covering five to twelve kilometres will be most to benefit from the discount. While Rs 20 is charged for this distance on normal days, metro travellers will have to pay only Rs 10 for the same distance tomorrow. Similarly, passengers going two to five kilometres, who usually pay Rs 15, will also have to pay Rs 10.

For going 12 to 12 kilometres, passengers will have to pay Rs 20 instead of Rs 30, for 21 to 32 kilometres, the fare will be Rs 30 as against Rs 40. For travelling 32 kilometres or more, passengers will have to pay Rs 40 and not Rs 50.

Moreover, smart card holders will continue to enjoy the 10 per cent reduction in fares they enjoyed earlier.

Metro parking lots to remain closed

The metro parking lots will remain closed on Independence Day, though, causing problems for vehicle owners who might be looking forward to drive to the metro stations.

Parking spots at metro stations were closed from 6:00 am on Monday due to security reasons. This arrangement will remain in place till 2:00 pm tomorrow that is Independence Day.

