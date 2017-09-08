Search operations at Ram Rahim's Dera HQ begins: Forensic teams called in to probe skeletons buried inside

The security forces have begun the process of sanitisation in Ram Rahim's sprawling Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter located in Sirsa, Haryana. The entire search operation will be video-graphed.

Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter is spread over 800 acres and houses educational institutions, markets, hospital and stadium. To ensure smooth search operation, the government has deployed a total of 41 companies of paramilitary forces in the district.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Haryana Police DGP B S Sandhu said: "We have formed a strategy and are hopeful that the sanitisation process will be conducted in a smooth manner. The Dera management too has expressed willingness to cooperate with the local administration and police during investigation."

The government has also deployed 40 commandos of SWAT, anti-bomb disposal squad and dog squad for the search of Dera Sachha Sauda headquarter. Earlier this month, the Haryana government had filed a plea seeking permission to hold sanitisation process of the Dera headquarter under judicial supervision.

To which, the Court agreed and appointed retired District and Sessions Judge AKS Pawar to supervise the entire search operation. However, duty magistrates, executive magistrates and revenue officials will be part of the search operation. The commissioner will submit the report to the high court and a copy of it will also be shared with the state government.

The forensic teams from Roorkee, Kurukshetra, Madhuban and Karnal have also reportedly reached the Dera headquarter to carry out further investigation.

After Ram Rahim's conviction, a former Dera security officer, in an interview, had alleged that Baba's henchmen used to murder people inside the premises and then bury their skeletons inside the headquarter. The forensic team has been called to investigate this.

Deputy director (Information) Satish Mehra today briefed the media about the progress of the operation and said that the authorities have seized some cash from the premises. He also said that that some computers and hard disks were also seized from the headquarter.



(With inputs from PTI)