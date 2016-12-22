You won't believe what these bosses did for their employees

How many of you complain on Monday mornings while getting ready for office? The thought of facing your boss and updating him about developments on that special assignment can be painful.

No wonder, it seems that the concept of a generous boss and a happy employee is just a myth.

But like they say, there are always exceptions. There are some bosses in the world who truly seem to care about their employees.

From big bonuses to outrageous raises, here's what makes these bosses really awesome:

1. Diamond merchant, Surat

Many people dream about owning a house of their dreams and swanky cars as soon as they enter into professional life. But the question remains, will it ever happen? But for employees at a Surat-based firm, dreams do come true. Savjibhai Dholakia, owner of Hare Krishna Exporters, in gifts cars, flats and gold jewellery to chosen employees every year as Diwali bonus. In October this year, based on their annual performance, Dholakia selected 1,665 employees across India and gifted them houses. The diamond merchant has been in news every year for his generous gestures, which would pretty much put him towards the top of the list of employers one would want to work for.

2. Mixed martial arts firm, Singapore





Second in your wish list would be this founder of a mixed martial arts company in Singapore. Owned by Chatri Sityodtong, Evolve, the Singapore firm recently surprised over 100 of their staffers by arranging a luxurious holiday to Maldives. The reason behind the great gift was that Sityodtong wanted to show his acknowledgement towards the employees for their hard work. He wanted to thank them after his company saw a 30 per cent spike in growth this year.

3. Tiens Group, China

The Tiens Group in China is another company that prioritises its employees. In 2015, the Chinese group sent more than 6,000 employees on an all expenses paid trip to France to celebrate the company's 20th birthday. According to local media, the company booked 4,760 rooms in 79 hotels between Cannes and Monaco, and 146 tour buses.





4. SteelHouse, USA





Mark Douglas, CEO of the marketing and advertising company SteelHouse in the United states of America, has a policy of - 'Pay People To Take Vacation'. Yes, you read it right! If you work at SteelHouse, the company will pay you $2,000 a year to go anywhere in the world and do anything you want. Sounds like a dream job!

5. Jydsk Emblem Fabrik, Denmark

The Denmark -based sports merchandise manufacturing company, Jydsk Emblem Fabrik, celebrated its 130th anniversary in October this year and it clearly doesn't believe in clichÃ©s. Instead of hosting a customary party, the firm took its employees to an exotic vacation to Thailand. Not just this, the firm also shut down the company factory so that the staff could enjoy the pristine beaches without worrying about work.









