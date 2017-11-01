Game of Buns: KFC, McDonald's and Burger King in a Twitter war

Google may have fixed its burger emoji, after the famous debate on Twitter over the placement of cheese, but global fast food brands McDonald's, KFC and Burger King are not done with the discussion yet. Or maybe it's too good a chance to miss.

Two days ago, when Thomas Baekdal, whose verified Twitter account describes him as an 'author, professional writer, magazine publisher and media analyst', posted a tweet drawing attention to the different placements of cheese in the Apple and Google burger emojis, it spun off a discussion on the social networking site. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, too, jumped in to the conversation and quipped that the company would drop everything else and address the issue. The Indian-origin CEO, true to his word, got the error in the emoji corrected. Pichai's tweet was an instant success and has been retweeted 17,000 times so far.

The fast food chains decided to cash in on this opportunity and put out tweets claiming that their respective burgers are the best, which once again resulted in a friendly banter on Twitter.

First one to join the party was KFC India claiming that "when the chicken is finger-licking good, it doesn't matter where the cheese is". McDonald's, meanwhile, tweeted that the placement of cheese doesn't matter as long as it is a McDonald's burger.

Further, KFC India leveraged the opportunity to promote its 'all-chicken, no-bun burger', and then a burger war ensued.

Soon, Burger King crashed the party.

As brands from unrelated industries tried to milk the opportunity, the Twitter banter turned dreary, and soon followers lost interest. It takes just minutes for 'interesting' to turn 'annoying' on social media. According to a report by Sprout Social, a Chicago-based social media management software company, the most annoying activity by a brand on social media is posting too many promotions (57.7 per cent), while 38.4 per cent found the use of slang and jargon as most annoying. The report is based on data from 257,000 public social media profiles.