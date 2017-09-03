Arjun Reddy box office collection: Vijay's movie makes Rs 31 crore on first weekend

Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy is going strong at the box office despite being involved in a controversy even before its release. According to reports, Arjun Reddy collected Rs 31 crore on its first weekend worldwide. The movie has managed to impress both audience and the film critics with its touching story line and Vijay's performance.



The overseas distributors of Arjun Reddy have decided to add 37 more screens in US due to its high demand.



We are adding 37 New Locations from week 2. Total 120+ Locs. Watch it on Big Screens! https://t.co/jFQkhT2UJ4 - Nirvana Cinemas (@NirvanaCinemas) August 30, 2017

Arjun Reddy is now the biggest hit of Vijay Devarakonda in US, surpassing Pelli Choopulu's collection. It has turned out to be big hit on its thanks to positive word-of-mouth.The plot is based on a doctor who turns alcoholic after his breakup. The movie is all about how he deals with his life, emotions, career. Vijay's performance in the movie has been praised by several celebrities. Film makers have also appreciated Arjun Reddy for its gripping storyline.Arjun Reddy is directed by Sandeep Vanga. Shalini Pandey plays the female lead in the movie. According to reports, Arjun Reddy is made on a budget of Rs 12 crore.

