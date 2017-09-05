Baadshaho Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's new movie crosses the Rs 50 crore mark

In times when collecting revenues of Rs 100 crore is not considered groundbreaking anymore, every movie with an A-lister strives to cross that mark. Ajay Devgn's new movie, Baadshaho, too, is gradually making its way to the same coveted club.

After a stellar opening weekend, where it earned an enviable Rs 43.30 crore, Baadshaho is still sailing steady. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted that the Milan Luthria movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.



#Baadshaho crosses â¹ 50 cr mark... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr. Total: â¹ 50.12 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2017

Box office saw a pretty favourable weekend with both the Ajay Devgn- Esha Gupta starrer Baadshaho and Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Padnekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan managing to pull in the crowds. Although Baadshaho has received lukewarm response from the critics, it has not stopped the audience from enjoying the movie.

This Milan Luthria period movie, set in the Emergency of 1975, revolves around Rani Geetanjali Devi and her plan to save the precious family jewels from being confiscated by a corrupt politician. The multi-starrer movie features Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra along with Ajay Devgn.