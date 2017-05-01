Baahubali 2 collections cross Rs 450-crore mark in 3 days; to beat Aamir's PK in first week

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema during the first weekend. The movie likely crossed the Rs 450-crore mark in collections, according to a India Today report .

The movie made at a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore was released on over 9,000 screens worldwide including more than 6,000 screens in India.

The movie collections crossed Rs 222 crore (net) for the first two days beating Raees ( Rs 129 crore net), Khaidi No.150 (Rs 120 crore net) and Badrinath Ki Dulhaia (Rs 114 crore net), according to boxofficeindia.com.

It's prequel Baahubali: The Beginning earned Rs 650 crore after it released in July 2015.

The pace with which Baahubali 2 is shattering records, it's likely to become the highest earning Indian movie ever within a week, surpassing Aamir Khan's PK which earned Rs 792 crore worldwide.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Anushka and Nasser. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film.

According to the movie reviews on several media platforms, the film is much more grandeur than its prequel with incredible visual effects, high voltage drama, strong plot and some mind-blowing fighting sequences.

Trade analysts have predicted that the movie will outdo its prequel Bahubali - The Beginning and rake in around Rs 1,000 crore at the box-office.



In the last two years, no film was made in India that could challenge the opening day record created by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning. In 2015, Baahubali released on 4,000 screens across the country and reportedly raked in Rs 50 crore on its opening day itself. According to reports, the opening day worldwide collection of Baahubali 1 was pegged at more than Rs 60 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is believed to have already earned Rs 500 crore via satellite and theatrical rights even before its release. The satellite rights of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 were bought by Sony TV for Rs 51 crore, which is the highest amount paid for a dubbed film so far.



It is also the highest price the channel has paid for a regional film for television screening. It seems like Baahubali 2 is all set to open a new chapter in the Indian film industry.



Here are some tweets of trade analyst Taran Adarsh signalling the record breaking success of the movie.

#Baahubali2 Fri ? 121 cr NETT. India biz.

Hindi: ? 41 cr

Telugu + Tamil + Malayalam: ? 80 cr â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017

#Dangal records in danger... #Baahubali2 all set to smash every record in sight! https://t.co/Ut5xknFCMm â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017