Baahubali 2 vs Dangal collections: Aamir Khan movie inches closer to the Prabhas starrer's boxoffice record worldwide

Aamir Khan's Dangal has emerged as a new challenger to the box office collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Dangal made at a budget of Rs 70 crore released on 23 December 2016 earned about Rs 791 crore in India before it was released in China and Taiwan.

The sports biopic was released on May 5 in Chinese theatres. The movie is a biopic of the former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers-a story which resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release.

Now, the movie has inched closer to the collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.

Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala in a tweet said the Aamir Khan movie has earned Rs 1,418 crore, almost Rs 100 crore short of Baahubali 2 collection of Rs 1,538 crore worldwide.

The race is truly on for The No.1 Indian Blockbuster at the WW BO



As of May 20th, 2017#Baahubali2 - ? 1,538 Crs #Dangal - ? 1,418 Crs pic.twitter.com/XrYBgI9Es1 â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2017

Both movies are now in race to reach the number 1 Indian film on the boxoffice worldwide.

