Mumbai police arrests four for leaking Game of Thrones season 7 fourth episode

Mumbai police on Monday arrested four people for leaking the fourth episode of Season 7 of HBO fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' before its scheduled release on August 7.

The police said that out of the four accused, three of them are employees of the Prime Focus Technology, while the fourth one is its former employee. Prime Focus Technology is the technology partner of TV broadcaster Star India Pvt. Ltd, which was tasked with storing and processing the episodes for Hotstar app.

Maharashtra Cyber police started investigation after Prime Focus Technology lodged a complaint last week that the fourth episode of season seven of the series was available online before its scheduled release on August 7, DCP Akbar Pathan said.

The leaked episode had a watermarked logo of Star India, indicating that the leak happened at broadcaster's end.

The suspects are being held in police custody till August 21 as the investigation continues.

"This is the first time in the history of Star India that an incident of this nature has occurred. We are deeply grateful to the police for their swift and prompt action," said Star India and Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Star India which owns Hotstar.

Mumbai Police have charged the four individuals under IPC section 408 (criminal breach of trust) and Information Technology Act. A case has been registered under sections 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and 43 (damage to computer, computer system, etc.) and 66 (computer related offences) of the IT Act.

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones Season 7: Here's how much it cost to make an episode

Also watch:



