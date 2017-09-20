Toyota launches Etios Cross X Edition in India ahead of Diwali for Rs 6.88 lakh

Toyota introduced its Etios Cross X Edition today in India with revamped cosmetic features ahead of the upcoming festive season. While the vehicle gets a major overhaul in the looks department, in other aspects it remains the same as the Toyota Etios Cross available in the market right now. The Toyota Etios Cross X Edition will be reportedly priced between Rs 6.88 lakh and Rs 8.22 lakh (ex-showroom Kolkata).

Coming to the looks of the car, it gets a new quartz brown colour scheme with matching plastic cladding on the sides, wheel arches and the back door. The C-pillar on the passenger side door gets an X Edition badge. The front grille has been completely blacked out with fog lamps bezels.

Inside the cockpit of Toyota Etios Cross X, the dashboard has been redone with a carbon fibre finish. A new 6.8-inch touch screen infotainment system has been included; it also acts as the screen for reverse parking camera. The infotainment system does not seem to support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, though.

On the front of security features, the Toyota Etios Cross X comes with ABS with EBD, dual front SRS airbags, and front seat belts with pre-tensioners and force limiter. Both variants of the Toyota Etios Cross X Edition will also support keyless entry.

The Toyota Etios Cross X will be available in both petrol, and diesel variants, run by the same engines powering its predecessor. The petrol variant of Toyota Etios Cross X will be equipped with a 1.2-litre DOHC petrol engine doing 80PS max power and 104Nm torque. The diesel engine will be a 1.4-litre SOHC D-4D unit churning out 68PS power and 170Nm torque. Toyota claims that the petrol engine will deliver a mileage of 17.71 kmpl, whereas the diesel engine will offer 23.59 kmpl. Both these engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.