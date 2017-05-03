ICICI Bank Q4 net profit jumps to over Rs 2,024 cr

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank today reported manifold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,024.64 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The bank had made a net profit of Rs 701.89 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal 2015-16.

Total income (standalone) of the bank however, came down to Rs 16,585.76 crore in March quarter, from Rs 18,590.86 crore in preceding fiscal's last quarter, bank said in a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal 2016-17, bank's net profit was up at Rs 9,801.09 crore, as against Rs 9,726.29 crore.

Its total income during the fiscal was up at Rs 73,660.76 crore as against Rs 68,062.48 crore in 2015-16.

Bank's net non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans as at March 31, 2017 were 4.89 per cent of net advances, up from 2.67 per cent year ago.

Gross NPAs rose to 7.89 per cent as a percentage of gross advances at the end of March, from 5.21 per cent year ago.

ICICI Bank said its board of directors at the meeting held today recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share to every 10 equity shares.

Stock of the bank closed 1.16 per cent down at Rs 272.75 on BSE.



