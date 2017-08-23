Fortis Healthcare rises up to 6% after Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys shares worth Rs 60 crore

The Fortis Healthcare stock rose in early trade on Wednesday on reports that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha has bought 45 lakh shares of the firm for an estimated Rs 60 crore through an open market transaction.

The stock rose up to 6 percent to 149.95 on the BSE.







At 9:36 am, the stock was trading 5.37 percent higher at 149.2 level.







The stock is down 17 percent on an year-to-date basis and more than 18 percent on an yearly basis.







The shares were purchased on an average price of Rs 134.65, valuing the transaction at Rs 60.59 crore, according to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Earlier in February 2015, Rakesh Junjhunwala had bought 34,85,075 shares of Fortis Healthcare, at Rs 119.35 apiece, for over Rs 41 crore through an open market deal.

During April-June quarter 2017-18, Fortis Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs 22.61 crore. It was at Rs 25.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The total income stood at Rs 1,214.22 crore for the period under review. It was at Rs 1,154.15 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2016.



