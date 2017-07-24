Sensex hits all-time high, Nifty nears 10,000 level; Reliance Industries leads gains

The Sensex hit a new all-time high on Monday, hitting the 32,220 mark in opening trade amid weakness across Asian market. At 10:43 am, the Nifty too was trading near its all time high level of 9966.60 points, 34 points short of the historic 10,000 level.

On the 30-stock Sensex, Reliance Industries (2.02 percent), Wipro (1.87 percent) and ITC (1.80 percent) were the top gainers.

Dr Reddy's was the top loser, falling almost 2 percent, followed by ONGC (1.43 percent) and Asian Paint (1.31 percent).

On the BSE, Divi's Laboratories fell 3.86 percent followed by the Atul Ltd stock, down 3.85 percent.

HDFC Bank, Zee Enterprises and Ambuja Cements were trading 0.34 percent, 0.40 percent and 1.17 percent higher, respectively ahead of their Q1 earnings scheduled to be announced today.

Market breadth was positive with 1343 stocks advancing against 830 declining on the BSE.

Asian markets

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.9 percent in morning trading to 19,927.65. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.8 percent to 5,680.00. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.2 percent to 2,445.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.5 percent to 26,851.37 and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2 percent to 3,245.04. Shares in Southeast Asia were mixed.

