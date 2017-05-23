Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on profit booking

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 85 points while NSE Nifty slumped below the 9,400-mark in early trade today due to profit booking by investors.

The 30-share barometer declined by 85.17 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 30,485.80 points. Shares of healthcare, power, realty, PSU, consumer durables, oil and gas and metal were trading in the negative zone, with losses of up to 2.40 per cent.

The key BSE index had gained 136.18 points in the last two sessions. The 50-share Nifty of the National Stock Exchange fell by 39.90 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 9,398.35. Brokers said investors booked profits after recent gains and amid mixed global cues.

A weak rupee also dampened sentiment, they said. Among major Sensex losers, ITC dropped 1.23 per cent after a recent rally.

The stock had gained over 6 per cent yesterday. State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Gail fell up to 6 per cent, dragging the index into the negative.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.12 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index shed 0.10 per cent in early trade today. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, rose by 0.31 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.