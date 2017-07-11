Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs; Infosys, Tata Motors lead gains

The market touched a new high on Tuesday, even as the Asian markets were trading mixed. The Sensex on Tuesday rose 86 points to hit record high of 31802 and the broader Nifty rose to its all-time high of 9,800.

The NSE Nifty hit an all-time high a day after trading was halted for three hours on India's largest stock exchange follwing a technical glitch. The index rose to its new high after trading resumed.

On the 30-stock Sensex, Infosys, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers, rising 2.50 percent, 2.42 percent and 1.70 percent, respectively.

At 10:44 AM, the Sensex was trading 76.57 points or 0.24 percent higher at 31788 level.

The Nifty was trading near its all time high, up 30 points or 0.31 percent to reach 9801 level.

Market breadth was positive with 1204 stocks rising against 1047 stocks falling on the BSE.

Alembic Pharma (5.20 percent) was the top gainer on the BSE , followed by Videocon Industries which rose 4.88 percent .

Global markets

Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.4 percent to 20,156.64 on expectations the yen will weaken further against the dollar. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.1 percent to 25,773.10. The Kospi in South Korea climbed 0.2 percent to 2,387.96 while Australia's S&P ASX 200 edged 0.1 percent higher to 5,728.60. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.3 percent to 3,202.21 while shares in Southeast Asia were mixed.



WALL STREET

Gains by technology and materials stocks were mostly outweighed by losses among real estate companies, banks and other sectors. Macy's and other big retailers also took hefty losses. The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 0.1 percent to 2,427.43 while the Dow Jones industrial average was almost flat at 21,408.52. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.4 percent, to 6,176.39.

