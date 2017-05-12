Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Asian Paints top loser post Q4 earnings

LIVE UPDATES

9.40 am:

Market analysts attribute this trend to major profit-taking due to high liquidity in the market.



9.34 am:

All major indices are trading in the red.

Nifty Pharma slips over 1 per cent.



9.30 am:

Among the gainers were Infosys and Tata Motors trading over 1 per cent.

Asian Paints was the top laggard on the BSE 30.

9.22 am:

Indian benhmark indices opened in the green at the strike of the opening bell.

However, minutes later the market started to slip into the red.

The Sensex was trading at 30,249.33, 1.65 points higher (0.01%).

Nifty50 was trading at 9,416.40, 6.00 up points (0.06%).

9.03 am:

Indian rupee opened at 64.33 against the dollar

8.20am:

GLOBAL MARKET CUES

Asian shares inched up Friday with the Shanghai Composite trading up 11 points and Hang Seng index trading 15 points higher.

However, Nikkei slipped 0.71 per cent in early trade.

US stocks end lower with retail stocks tumbling. Macy's fell over 17 per cent.

Bank of England holds key interest rates.

Crude logs strong gains.

