Too late to declare unaccounted money. You may be left with just Rs 7 for every Rs 100 declared

Renu Yadav | New Delhi
The tax department will match the amount deposited with the income shown in the return filed over the previous years. If there is a mismatch, suitable action will follow.

 
 

Received expensive gift this Diwali ? You should know these tax rules

Direct tax collections till Sept rise 9% to Rs 3.27 lakh cr

IDS: Tax offices to remain open till 8:00 PM on Sept 28, 29

EPFO may fetch 8.6% interest in 2016-17

Tax resolution scheme: CBDT to write to 2.59 lakh taxpayers

Retail NPS more than doubles in one year

Earlier, NPS schemes which were launched five years ago, had failed to get retail subscribers. Retail NPS has grown by over 100 per cent over the past one year.
Govt's tax kitty swells to Rs 4.3 lakh crore in Apr-July

Five tax rules every bank FD investor should know

'64,275 declarants disclose Rs 65,250 crore black money'

Direct tax collection rises 15% in April-August

Brace for fall in EPF, PPF rates on govt bond yields

Only 14 lakh individuals fell in 30% tax bracket in 2012-13

NPS: Regulator lowers minimum contribution to Rs 1,000 per year

Earlier, a subscriber had to contribute at least Rs 6,000 in a financial year (April-March) to keep the Tier-1 account running.
Deadline for filing income tax returns extended

Earlier, the last date for filing returns by individuals was July 31. Last year, the deadline was extended to August 31 and further to September 31.
