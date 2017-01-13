Maruti Ignis: The Tall Boy Returns

The tall boy design in cars, which gave ample headroom, has been a success in India since its debut in Hyundai Santro way back in 1998. Ignis, Maruti's new offering, is taking this a little further.

Primarily targeting the millennials, Ignis is loaded with tonnes of high-tech features for seamless smartphone experience from both Android and Apple Car Play options. Also, it was Maruti's first launch at a concert. The company roped in Swedish DJ and remixer Axwell to set the tune for the unveiling of this urban-centric product.

Ignis will be the third car to be sold at NEXA, Maruti's premium sales outlets, after S-Cross and Baleno. It will run on the popular and affordable Auto Gear Shift (ASG) technology. A much cheaper technology than the complicated automatics, ASG allows a car to be driven like an automatic by strapping simple hydraulic technology to the conventional gear system.

Increasing the safety quotient, Ignis has standard pre-tensioner seat belts, dual airbags and anti-lock braking system with an electronic distributor. Maruti will also introduce in Ignis its first Child Seat Restrain System for safety of toddlers and younger children.

Indian cars are fast catching up with the US and Europe on safety and most companies are standardising critical safety equipment such as airbags and occupant protection systems. Maruti says Ignis also conforms with pedestrian safety, side impact and offset crash regulations.

The country's largest carmaker sold close to 1.5 million cars in 2016. The new year, too, has started with a bang - Ignis' online bookings have reached the four-digit mark. The official launch is on Friday.

Ignis Specifications



Length 3,700 mm Petrol Engine K12M 1,197cc

Width 1,690 mm* Diesel Engine D13A 1,248cc

Height 1,595 mm

