Renault Captur arrives in India; bookings begin at Rs 25,000

French automaker Renault introduced its premium SUV Captur in India today. The company has opened bookings for the car and it will be available in Renault India showrooms from October. Interested buyers can book their unit through the Renault website or the dedicated Captur application for Rs 25,000.

The Renault Captur has been popular in more than 75 countries across the world before coming to India. This is will be Renault's first car in India that is based on its BO platform. Captur will be a premium SUV with crossover styling and will be placed over Renault's compact SUV Duster.

The will have a dual-tone colour scheme, with a blackened roof. The Renault Captur will have full LED headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs and floating side indicators. The front will have a horizontally-slotted grille with the Renault logo. The wheels will be 17-inch diamond-cut alloys.

On the dashboard, the Renault Captur has a 7-inch infotainment system similar to ones seen before on Renault Duster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. The AC vents will have chrome accents. The entire dashboard will have a black and white dual-tone colour scheme, with the central console done in black. The Captur will have an Infinity instrument cluster, which Renault states is a first in the class. The

There will be no base variant for the Renault Captur and its high-end trim will be named the Platine Edition. The top variant will have ErgoDesign leather seats, and will feature white and gold interiors with ambient LED lighting. The Platine Edition Renault Captur will also come with rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps for drivers' comfort.

Renault Capture will come to India with two engine options - 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine and a 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine. The petrol engine can produce 104 hp of power and 142 Nm torque, running a 5-speed gearbox. The diesel option, on the other hand, can churn out 108 hp and do a top torque of 240 N. It will be coupled with a 6-speed transmission. While, the Renault Captur will ship out with manual transmission only, reports suggest that an automatic transmission is on the cards, too.

For safety features, Renault Captur comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and brake assist as standard issue. The Captur will also have a smart access card for keyless operations.