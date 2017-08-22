Skoda launches Monte Carlo edition of Rapid at Rs 10.75 lakh

Skoda Auto India today launched Monte Carlo edition of its mid-sized sedan Rapid priced at Rs 10.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The new Monte Carlo is an integral part of our model offensive strategy in India," Skoda Auto India Director Sales, Service & Marketing Ashutosh Dixit said in a statement.

The new edition is positioned at the top end of the segment and is targeted at the discerning customer who wants a premium experience, he added.

The sedan comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains and has sporty black themed external and internal accessories, including alloy wheels, tailgate spoiler and dashboard.

Its standard equipment includes a wide range of safety features, such as the ABS (anti-lock braking system), daytime running lights, five three-point seat belts and two-airbags.

Besides, electronic stability control and hill hold control is available across its various trims.