Air India Freedom Sale: Domestic flights at Rs 475, international tickets priced at Rs 6,000

Independence Day sales this year are not just limited to online platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. Now, national carrier Air India too has announced a massive 'Freedom Sale' ahead of India's 70th Independence Day. Air India is offering one-way fares as low as Rs 475 in some domestic flights.

Discounts are also available on international flights, with tickets starting from Rs 7000. The sale will be valid from 13th August 2017 to 20th August 2017 (both days inclusive).

Travellers have to choose the travel period of 16th September 2017 to 30th November 2017 and 25th January 2018 to 31st March 2018 to avail the discounts. Economy class flight tickets to major South Asian cities such Kathmandu, Dhaka, Male, Colombo, Yangon and Kabul begin from Rs 7,000 under Air India's Freedom Sale.



Tickets to other top cities in Asia - Bangkok, Singapore, Hongkong, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka - are available at throw away prices of Rs 15,600 (Economy Class). Air India tickets to European cities - London, Birmingham, Paris, Frankfurt, Rome, Milan, Madrid, Vienna, Stockholm, Copenhagen - are available for Rs 38,000. Tickets to the US cities - New York, Newark, Washington, Chicago, San Francisco are priced at Rs 65,000.

Ticket prices to Gulf cities Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat, Bahrain, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam are even cheaper starting from Rs 6,000. Travellers can book the tickets under the Freedom sale from Air India booking offices, Air India website www.airindia.in, Air India's mobile application and authorized travel agents.

The low fares, however, will be available depending on seat availability and will be given away in first come, first serve basis.

