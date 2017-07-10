Air India stops non-veg meals to economy-class on all domestic flights

State-run Air India has stopped serving non-vegetarian meals to economy-class passengers on all domestic flights from mid-June this year, the Hindu reported today. The decision was taken to bring down the cost and food wastage.



Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani spoke to the Hindu and said: "We have decided to serve vegetarian meals in our economy-class seats on domestic flights."

He further said that, "It also eliminates the possibility of mix-up: a non-veg meal getting served to a vegetarian passenger, as it had happened a few times in the past."



This decision, however, will not apply on business and executive class on domestic as well as international flights. Non-vegetarian meals would continue to be served in business and executive class.



According to the report, Air India may save Rs 8 crore annually due to this decision. Currently, it spends Rs 400 crore on catering on its domestic and international flights every year.



The decision of cost cutting has come at a time when the government is considering stake sale in Air India whose debt burden has piled up to Rs 50,000 crore.



Earlier in June, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley informed about the Union Cabinet's decision that gave 'in-principle approval' for disinvestment of Air India.



Talks about privatisation Air India started with an interview where Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that if private airlines could handle 86 per cent passengers then they could also handle 100 per cent. Air India's market share is just around 14 per cent.