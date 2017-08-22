AirAsia flash sale: Domestic tickets starting at Rs 999 offered in '7 days of mad sale'

AirAsia is offering discounted tickets starting at prices as low as Rs 999 for certain flights on specific domestic routes for a period of seven days. Customers can book tickets at discounted prices from August 21 to August 27 for travel from February 26 to August 28 next year.

The lowest fare of Rs 999 is for travel between Kolkata and Bagdogra, according to the airlines' website. Tickets can be booked from both its website as well as the AirAsia mobile application.

AirAsia has however not revealed the total number of seats available under the scheme, and has clarified that the discounts may not be available on all domestic flights.

The discounted fares are inclusive of the airport taxes, expect for airports which collect taxes at the time of departure. Also, the discounted tickets will be available for one-way flights.

