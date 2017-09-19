AirAsia announces direct flights on four new routes, offers tickets at starting price of Rs 2,299

AirAsia today announced that it will launch daily flights on new routes with airfares starting from Rs 2,299. The new AirAsia daily flights will connect Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad to Ranchi. The airline today updated the information on its website which reads 'Launching daily direct flights! Fly from Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar & Hyderabad to Ranchi'. The first flight under the plan will fly on October 7, 2017.

According to AirAsia website, the price for Bhubaneswar to Ranchi is Rs 2299 and from Ranchi to Bengaluru it will cost Rs 3299. Ranchi to Hyderabad is priced at Rs 2799. The price for Hyderabad to Ranchi as on Tuesday is Rs 2799 and from Bengaluru to Ranchi is Rs 3299. To travel under the new scheme, the fliers will have to book their tickets in advance.

These prices are 'only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com' and it is valid for new bookings only. The airline also said that a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card. "Fare includes airport taxes except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure," AirAsia website noted.

Seats under the new scheme are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia said. The airline is also offering all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 3,299 for flights connecting Ranchi to Bengaluru and Rs 2,799 for flights between Ranchi-Hyderabad. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only, the airline said.