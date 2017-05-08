IndiGo launches Summer Sale with flight tickets starting at Rs 899

Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday announced its 'Summer Sale' with flights starting as low as Rs 899 on select domestic routes.

The Gurgaon-based airline had earlier announced that it will operate 18 new additional flights from June, as part of its summer schedule. IndiGo's Rs 899 offer is valid on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route.

The all-inclusive fares are valid on one-way routes only and the offer is valid on bookings made between 8 May, 2017 and 10 May, 2017 for travel between 01 June, 2017 and 31 August, 2017. This offer is valid on bookings made 20 days prior to travel.

This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

With its fleet of 126 Airbus A320 family aircraft, the airline now operates 884 daily flights connecting 44 destinations.

The international destinations of the budget carrier include Bangkok, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Sharjah and Singapore.

