Get Reliance Jio's JioFi with 100 per cent cashback and benefits worth Rs 2,010; also avail Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

After taking over smartphones, Reliance Jio is all set to replace the routers at your house. The company has released an array of new offers with the JioFi routers. From cashbacks to benefits Jio is giving you all. These new offers give extra advantage to users who are ready to exchange their old wifi routers and dongles.

How much does it cost and what are the benefits?

The JioFi router is priced at Rs 1,999 and though this might be placed above many budget Wifi routers, Reliance is making sure that the consumer gets an advantage in the form of cashbacks and added benefits.

Without exchange, the buyer will not only get a 50 per cent cash back but also benefits worth Rs 1,005. With exchange, the user will get a 100 per cent cash back and benefits worth Rs 2,010. The benefits will come in the form of booster packs worth Rs 201 each. Dongles need to be in working condition. Broken / Damaged old dongles will not be accepted under the exchange.

How to get started?

To start using JioFi, users will have to charge their Jio account with offers that come along with Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan. One will either have to recharge with Rs 408 or Rs 608 which also includes the Rs 99 Prime membership charges.

With the Rs 408 recharge, the user will get unlimited data but only 84GB of which will be available at 4G speeds and there is a 1GB/day limit as well. The validity will last for 84 days. Once the 84 day period comes to an end, the user will have to recharge to get 28GB for 28 days.

Similar to the Rs 408 pack, the 608 plan will be unlimited but the consumer will get 168 GB of data at 4G speeds and an upper limit of 2GB per day. The validity will last for 84 days. Once the 84 day period comes to an end, the user will only get 28GB for 28days with subsequent recharges.

Once the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan concludes, the user will have to recharge with a minimum of Rs 149 pack to avail the free booster packs.

The 10 booster packs worth Rs 2,010 can be used with 10 consecutive recharges uptil March 31, 2018. Buyers that don't exchange any wifi router or dongle, will get 5 booster packs instead of 10 which can also be availed till March 2018. A single Rs. 201 booster pack offers 5GB of 4G data for 28 days.

How to avail the benefits and cashback?

Though the user will have to buy their JioFi router online from Jio.com, they will have to visit a Jio store in order to avail all the benefits.

The customer will have to visit Jio Store with the original invoice, JioFi Box with or without Old Dongle.

Other that that, it's advised the consumer carries originals and copy of Proof of Address (POA), Proof of Identity (POI), and a passport size colour photograph. And for availing Jio SIM through eKYC, carry your local Aadhaar card.



