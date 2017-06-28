SpiceJet announces monsoon sale with fares starting at Rs 699, additional offers on HDFC Bank credit cards

Budget-carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced its Mega Monsoon Sale with all inclusive domestic fares starting at Rs 699.

To avail the discounts, the booking period for the air tickets starts from June 28 and ends on July 4 and the travel period is July 14 onward.

The airline is also offering free meals and priority check-in for customers booking via HDFC Bank Credit Card on www.spicejet.com. For those who want to avail this offer, they will have to apply a promo code - HDFCDEAL.

The low-cost carrier is also offering a 7N/8D Free Holiday package (Flight and Hotel) for two to Europe as Bumper Prize.

Other Prizes include a 3N/4D Free Holiday package for a couple to Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Muscat, Male and free domestic holiday vouchers worth INR 10,000.

HDFC Bank Credit Cards holders can also avail 50 per cent off on SpiceMax, the airline said.

