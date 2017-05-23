SpiceJet announces 12th anniversary sale, offers tickets starting Rs 12 on all routes

Budget carrier SpiceJet is offering tickets at as low as Rs 12 on the occasion of its 12th anniversary.

Called the 12th anniversary sale, you can book tickets from May 23 to May 28, 2017. The travel period under the sale starts from 26 June 2017 to 24 March 2018.

The discount is applicable only for non-stop flights on all routes. The Rs 12 ticket price includes base fare excluding surcharge and taxes.

The airline is also organising '12 saal, bada dhamaal ' lucky draw being one. Book a ticket during the sale period and stand a chance to win free tickets and other prizes, the airline's website says.

Additional benefits are also available such as 20 percent discount on SpiceMax, meals, seat selection, and other add-ons.

If you book a flight with HDFC Bank credit cards, you will become eligible for free meals and free priority check in.





