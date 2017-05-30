Over 8 lakh chemist shops go on nationwide strike over online pharmacies plan

Close to 8.5 lakh privately owned chemist shops will remain shut on Tuesday after the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) have called for a nationwide protest against the Centre's plans to start e-portals for sale of drugs.

Drug retailers are expected to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in a bid to draw attention on the issues of selling drugs online and government's e-portal plan.

AIOCD president Jagannath Shinde said, "The association believes that the proposal of e-portal will lead to scarcity of medicines in the country," reported The Indian Express.

The association submitted notices to the Health Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office, among others, highlighting their biggest worry - dip in profit margins and cut-throat competition from the e-portals.

Already, a wave of e-pharmacy websites have sprung up online which allows individuals to upload their prescription to be verified by a certified pharmacist. Once cleared, the medicines get delivered to the person's doorstep.

However, traditional chemist shop owners argue that verification of drug quality online is dubious and they have even raised a flag over the possible increase in psychotropic drugs.

Further, chemists are even concerned over sale of counterfeit drugs.

Countering the above, the Indian Internet Pharmacy Association (IIPA) - a central body representing the e-portal websites - assured a transparent functioning in the distribution of medicines and also promised to be accountable for the same.

The IIPA also said that procedures will be tracked and monitored.

"As an online healthcare company, we can work with the government on data and patient reforms," said Prashant Tandon, president IIPA and founder, PharmEasy website, reported IE.