Best data plans: Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone

Reliance Jio's entry in the telecom sector has unleashed an unprecedented tariff war much to the delight of the consumers. Many thought the end of Jio's free offer will end the data-war, but with Ambani's address on February 21 it was clear that the fight would get nastier.

A couple of days after the launch of Reliance Jio's Prime offer, Airtel's chief Sunil Bharti declared that the company will match every Jio offer. Since then, all major telecom operators of the nation have come up with offers that stand in direct competition with Reliance Jio's offers.

The best data and voice calling offers of all operators fall in the range of Rs 300 to Rs 350. Here we'll provide a comprehensive comparison between all major plans that fall under this range.

Reliance Jio

The prepaid plans begin from Rs 19 and go all the way to Rs 9,999 which has a validity of one year. Each plan has different limits for a Jio Prime and a non-Prime member. All these plans come with unlimited calls and texts for the prescribed time period.

However, the Rs 303 plan, that was announced by Mukesh Ambani will get unlimited data but only 28GB of which will be available at 4G speeds and there is a 1GB/day limit as well. For Non-Prime members, the same plan will get only 2.5GB of data for 28 days.

Vodafone

The new plan, which will cost Rs 346 per month offers benefits like unlimited calls and SMS with 28GB data for a month. Vodafone in a statement said that this offer is valid only till 15 March. For Vodafone customers there is no membership required to avail the offer.

Airtel

Airtel's new offer does take on competition aggressively. The new offers come in direct comparison with Reliance Jio in terms of costing per GB. For Rs 345, Airtel will be offering 28GB of data The user subscribed to Airtel's Rs 345 offer will get 500MB data for the day and 500MB data for night. Users who want to use the entire 1GB data whenever they want, will have to subscribe to the Rs 549 plan.