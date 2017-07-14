BSNL to offer ultra fast 1,000 mbps broadband services

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha today launched a next generation optical fibre-based technology on BSNL network that will enable the state-run firm to provide broadband connection with download speed of up to 1,000 mbps.

Bharat Sanhcar Nigam Ltd at present offers broadband facility with top download speed of 100 megabit per second on its fibre-to-the-home network.

"BSNL has successfully implemented a major project of NG-OTH technology in 44 cities covering state capitals and major cities. Under this project, total 100 major cities including state capitals shall be covered in phased manner during current financial year," Sinha said while inaugurating the new system here.

He said that the next generation optical transport network (NG-OTN) would be implemented in three phases with a total outlay of Rs 330 crore.

"This project aimed to enhance existing 10G capacity to 100G capacity of Optical Fibre infrastructure of BSNL. This means now in back-end we will have 10 times more capacity and will be launching new plans with 10 times more speed. This enhanced capacity will help retail customer base of BSNL in landline, FTTH and mobile services," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

