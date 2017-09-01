Reliance Jio effect: Bharti Airtel offering unlimited calls, 84 GB data at Rs 399

Country's largest telco Bharti Airtel has launched a prepaid plan of Rs 399 recharge to counter Reliance Jio's 399 scheme.

Airtel is offering unlimited local and STD calls, 1 GB data per day for 84 days at 4G speed. Jio launched two new plans -Rs 399 and Rs 349 -in July.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has already announced unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data per day for 56 days under its Rs 349 plan.

Under Jio's Rs 399 plan, unlimited local and STD calls are being offered with 1 GB data per day for 84 days.

Since Mukesh Ambani launched Jio in September, the industry has seen severe pressure to cut call, data rates in wake of free services provided to subscribers.

Telcos have launched various schemes to counter Jio which has led to a fall in their revenue and profit.

For June quarter, Bharti Airtel reported a 75 percent fall in its net profit to Rs 367 crore, hit hard by the disruptive pricing of newcomer Reliance Jio.

Bharti's total revenue fell 14 per cent to Rs 21,958 crore in the first quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 25,546 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications and Vodafone India have constantly lost subscribers to Reliance Jio during the last one year.

Now, Jio has 12.33 crore subscribers, with over 60 lakh new subscribers joining in June. Bharti Airtel added only 20.47 lakh new customers, according to recently released TRAI data.

Recently, Vodafone launched a new Rs 392 plan for Delhi-NCR customer in festive season. The pack can be purchased from the 296 Vodafone stores across the city. The plan offers unlimited calling which includes local, STD and even calls while roaming. The user will get 28GB of 4G data for 28 days.



To counter Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has launched the following plans.

Rs. 8 plan: Local+STD mobile calls 30piase/minute for 56 days

Rs. 40 plan: Rs. 35 talk time with unlimited validity.

Rs. 60 plan: Rs. 58 talk time with unlimited validity.

Rs. 5 plan: 4GB 3G/4G data for 7 days. Offer valid only after 4G SIM upgradation and for one time recharge only.

Rs. 199 plan: Unlimited local mobile calls plus 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.

Rs. 349 plan: Unlimited Local plus STD calls along with 28GB data (1GB/day) for 28 days on all handsets. Rs. 349 plan: 10% cashback on recharge of Rs349 by opening Airtel Payments Bank account.